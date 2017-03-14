Scholarship fund to honor Florida nightclub shooting victims

FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials stand outside the Pulse nightclub following Sunday's mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. More police departments are exploring technology that would allow 911 emergency dispatchers to receive text messages from people who need help. When gunshots rang out at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando last month, patrons hid from the gunman and frantically texted relatives to call 911 because Orlando doesn't have 911 texting. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida businessman is raising scholarship money for gay students to honor the 49 patrons killed last June in Orlando’s gay nightclub shooting massacre.

Barry Miller said Monday that The 49 Fund is to award 10 scholarships annually, each worth $4,900. Students would have to self-identify as “out,” have a GPA of 3.0 and attend an institution of higher learning fulltime.

Survivors of the Pulse nightclub attack or deceased victims’ relatives would receive special consideration, said Miller, who is working on the project with the GLBT Community Center of Central Florida and the Central Florida Foundation.

Gunman Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in the attack last June 12. The deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history also left dozens wounded in addition to the 49 killed.

