SANTA CLARA COUNTY (BCN) — The southbound lanes of Monterey Road are closed near Live Oak Avenue just north of Morgan Hill Tuesday evening due to a major injury accident.

The accident was first reported at 3:30 p.m. after a dump truck traveling in the northbound lanes flipped over and ended up in the southbound lanes, sending at least one person to the hospital with head injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes were blocked in both directions until about 4:50 p.m. when the northbound lanes were re-opened to traffic.

The southbound lanes will re-open after the debris from the crash is cleaned up, according to the CHP.