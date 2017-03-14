Southbound Monterey Road near Morgan Hill closed after dump truck rollover crash

By Published:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (BCN) — The southbound lanes of Monterey Road are closed near Live Oak Avenue just north of Morgan Hill Tuesday evening due to a major injury accident.

The accident was first reported at 3:30 p.m. after a dump truck traveling in the northbound lanes flipped over and ended up in the southbound lanes, sending at least one person to the hospital with head injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes were blocked in both directions until about 4:50 p.m. when the northbound lanes were re-opened to traffic.

The southbound lanes will re-open after the debris from the crash is cleaned up, according to the CHP.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s