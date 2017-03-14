The Good Life at Bernardus Lodge and Spa

Carmel, California is about as picturesque a seaside village as you are likely to find – but don’t get caught up on the coast. Just a short drive east, Carmel Valley blends nature with man’s artistry. And one of my favorite places to stay is Bernardus Lodge & Spa. Nestled among 28 acres of rolling vineyards, lavender blossoms, orchards and gardens, this intimate stylish Carmel resort is the perfect getaway.

“Bernardus Lodge & Spa has always been a special place since it opened in 1999” said Sean Damery, Vice President & General Manager. “Bernardus Pon’s goal when he built the lodge was to put Carmel Valley on the map by creating a first-class resort with a strong food & beverage focus and exemplary customer service.”.

Bernardus’ collection of 73 guest rooms, suites & villas exude comfort. All rooms include a two-person soaking tub, plush bathrobes, fireplaces, formal dining tables, plus lavish king-sized featherbeds with goose down comforters and Italian linens.

To top it off, guests are gifted with a unique and generous touch by way of a guest pantry and honor bar with snacks, treats, cheese, house-made crostini crackers, chocolates and wine – all

included for the first night. Convenient and delicious offerings that paired well by my fireplace on the patio of my suite.

One of twelve – all of their Carmel Valley Villas and suites (each ranging between

1,050 square feet, and two 2,100 square feet) include vineyard or valley views and have a terrace or balcony with a dining table, lounge chairs and either a fireplace or fire pit. Master baths offer a spa experience within each suite featuring free standing copper soaking tubs and wet rooms complete with wall and rain showers.

Pamper Yourself

Spin, stretch, hike, harvest, motivate, meditate, beautify or relax. Whether you come for a memorable spa experience or the luxury of a weeklong retreat, their California wine country spa will leave you feeling renewed.

The Bernardus Lodge has plenty of spa options to choose from including a seasonal “12 Roses” treatment. The experience begins with a full body rose clay application to remove impurities and hydrate the skin. A Swedish-massage application of Moroccan rose aromatherapeutic body oil leaves skin soft.

A glass of Bernardus’ blush rosé wine awaits you after the treatment, for sipping al fresco or fireside in their warming room or outside on their sun soaked patio – furnished with comfy poolside lounge chairs. In addition to spa services, Bernardus has a fitness center for those looking to burn away some extra calories before or after a delicious meal at their restaurant or bar.

Dine at Bernardus’ Lucia Restaurant & Bar

At Chef Cal Stamenov’s restaurant, Lucia, guests enjoy homegrown dishes harvested from the estate’s extensive two-acre organic herb and vegetable gardens, vineyards and fruit trees. Some of my favorite dishes were part of Chef’s tasting menu and included a caviar bomb, crab cocktail, and boat scallops with house made ravioli, butternut squash and shaved white truffle. Dessert included their Candy Cap Crème Brulee paired with port.

Mark your calendars for their “Where’s the Beef” culinary event April 1. You’ll learn how to prepare your favorite meat dishes with delicious marinades and rubs while enjoying specialty cocktails and select wines from their cellar. Strike up the grill with Chef Cal and speaker Robert Esser of Newport Meats, as they discuss the aging of meat and various meat cuts from local grass-fed to American Wagyu.

Another upcoming event is their Mother’s Day Brunch, accented by a classical harpist. This Spring-inspired brunch buffet prepared by Chef Cal and his culinary team will feature local organic vegetables, naturally raised meats, farmhouse cheeses, and traditional brunch favorites.

SO Much to Do

Ultimately, the Bernardus Lodge and Spa makes a great jumping off point for the richness that permeates Monterey County: golf at Pebble Beach, wander around the Monterey Bay Aquarium, shop in Carmel. “I meet a lot of travelers walking around the village,” said Steve Dallas Mayor of Carmel. “They are from all over the world, all with different interests and tastes. But they always find so much to enjoy here, whether it’s an art gallery, a hike, the restaurants or relaxing at the beach.”

Don’t forget, the valley is wine country; definitely, take advantage of the many vineyards. “We’re conveniently located just two miles from over 20 wine tasting venues in the “Village”, the new Talbott MOTO museum (largest collection of vintage motorcycles on the West coast) and we offer a complimentary use of our fleet of Mercedes-Benz vehicles if guests want to take a leisurely drive,” said Damery.

Bernardus Lodge and its tranquil setting captures the charms of Carmel Valley. Savor the intimacy of this vineyard resort designed to soothe all the senses.