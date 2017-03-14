The World According to Gary: March Madness brings bracket mayhem

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about March Madness, the Spurs catching up to the Warriors, and an epic MMA double knock-out.

Darya says she would rather diagram a sentence than deal with March Madness brackets. Wake her up when it’s down to the Final Four!

The Spurs out-muscled the Hawks last night to tie the Warriors for best record in the NBA. Will Golden State get back to their winning ways after finally getting some time at home?

This MMA fight is a must see; The two fighters somehow simultaneously knock each other out. How do you decide the winner in that situation?