RICHMOND (KRON) — Murder charges have been filed against one of the three people arrested in connection with the latest deadly shooting along Interstate 80 in Richmond.

Twenty-four-year-old Elliott Johnson made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

His arraignment was pushed back to next Thursday. Two 17-year-olds are also in custody for the murder.

Demarcus Doss’ stepfather spoke out at the hearing on Tuesday.

“People stood up and said something. That’s what it’s gonna take for this to stop,” Kellis Love said.

Family members of the victim, Doss, are trying to cope with his murder.

They say he was in college, volunteered often, wanted to be a probation officer, and wanted to help the City of Richmond.