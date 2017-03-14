VIDEO: Sea lion sighting in Vacaville

VACAVILLE (KRON) — A sea lion made an appearance in the most unlikely cities in the Bay Area on Tuesday.
A KRON4 viewer sent us this video of a sea lion in Vacaville.
You can hear him commenting how “weird” it is to see the animal here.
The poor thing is probably a long way from home, and looks pretty tired.
On the bright side, the cute critter is soaking up plenty of sunshine.
UPDATE: Another KRON4 viewer says they contacted Animal Control, and help is on the way!
@JulestheFirst26 @kron4news Animal control has been called.
— Amy Maginnis-Honey (@amaginnisdr) March 14, 2017