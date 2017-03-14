VIDEO: Sea lion sighting in Vacaville

VACAVILLE (KRON) — A sea lion made an appearance in the most unlikely cities in the Bay Area on Tuesday.

A KRON4 viewer sent us this video of a sea lion in Vacaville.

You can hear him commenting how “weird” it is to see the animal here.

The poor thing is probably a long way from home, and looks pretty tired.

On the bright side, the cute critter is soaking up plenty of sunshine.

UPDATE: Another KRON4 viewer says they contacted Animal Control, and help is on the way!