FREMONT (KRON) — Police in Fremont are investigating a string of armed robberies they believe are all connected.

Five separate armed robberies were reported last week all in different locations within Fremont.

The most recent of the five robberies happened late Friday night near Adler Court.

Police say the victim was approached by three African-American men, one armed with a handgun, in their early 20’s. This description also matches the other robberies, police said.

The victim was left uninjured but the robbers took his phone, credit and debit cards.

The suspects then took off in a silver-colored SUV.

“That definitely surprises me,” said Elena Leon, a neighbor.

In each case, the Fremont police department says the victims complied with the gunman and were unharmed.

“It depends on if any of my family members are around. If they were around, I would definitely comply with anything they told me to do,” Leon said.

The string of armed robberies started last Tuesday night when three different people were held up at gunpoint in different parts of town, all within a span of 13 minutes.

One victim was approached during her walk. Another victim was parked in his car when the suspects knocked on his window and took his phone.

A third victim was standing on her driveway on Everglades Park Drive when she was robbed of her purse.

“I’ve never even thought of having to protect myself, you know, I’ve never felt scared or alarmed about anything. It’s just hasn’t happened,” said Patricia Hauzer who lives nearby.

The police department says these cases are high priorities and that detectives are working with neighboring agencies to track the suspects down.