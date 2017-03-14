VIDEO: Suspect at center of viral video showing Vallejo police beating appears in court

VALLEJO (KRON) — The suspect at the center of a viral video that some say shows Vallejo police using excessive force had his first day in court on Tuesday.

Vallejo police are investigating whether the officer seen beating a suspect with a flashlight used excessive force during an arrest on Friday.

In the meantime, the man who he was taking into custody had his first day in court.

Dejuan Hall is charged with four counts of resisting an officer and one count of battery on an officer.

During a brief appearance at the Solano County Courthouse, he pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in the Solano County Jail with bail set at $7,500.

KRON4 News has learned this is Hall’s second brush with police officers in just over a month.

The Solano County D.A. says on Feb. 20, he was arrested for resisting a police officer and trespassing and refusing to leave private property.