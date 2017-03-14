SEATTLE, Washington (CNN Newsource) — A scary sight in Seattle.

An SUV at full speed plowed into a gas pump. The explosion and the fireball were caught on video.

But that’s the not whole story.

Attendants on Tuesday picked up the pieces after a series of dramatic events that ended at a gas station in North Seattle.

An SUV came careening through this gas station last night, and barreled into a gas pump, sending flames into the air.

The gas pump is currently sitting over in pieces.

The surveillance footage is terrifying.

“It looked like something out of a movie,” witness Madeline Campbell said.

“Just looked at my girlfriend and hugged her and kissed her,” another witness Keith Cannon said.

Scott Herron woke up Tuesday morning to find his truck in the parking lot safe, just inches from impact.

“Everything looks….It’s normal. Unlike this,” resident Scott Herron said.

It was a shocking outcome from a chain reaction that started just before 8 p.m. Monday night.

According to Seattle police, an SUV crashed into a car on Holeman Road near Sixth Avenue. The car was forced off the road, collided with a tree, and the vehicle split in two.

Per officials, the driver of the car, a 35-year-old male, is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center.

The SUV kept traveling northbound another two blocks where witnesses say it caught on fire.

“And…this fireball going through the air as it went into the gas station, into the pumps actually,” Cannon said.

Seattle police say the SUV was a rideshare vehicle. It had an Uber sticker on its rear.

The driver is a 60-year-old man. He was questioned by officials, his blood drawn.

There was one passenger of the SUV, a 40-year-old woman. Per officials, she was taken to the hospital with possible minor injuries.

According to the gas station manager, he hopes to have half of the pumps up and running by the end of this evening.

Now in terms of this accident, it’s currently under investigation by Seattle police.

The cleanup is continuing Tuesday.