SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Imagine an ice skating rink with a Rockefeller Center-like feel, farmers markets in a sparkling new waterfront park, fireworks over San Francisco Bay among picturesque views during the summer, big-name concerts in between and so many other events featuring a wide range of entertainment.

Oh, and a pretty good basketball team, too.

From dining and other cultural and retail opportunities, the Golden State Warriors are ready to start showing off the things they have in store for the new Chase Center. Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts and the franchise unveiled the Chase Center Experience to the media on Tuesday, a preview of what fans will see in a couple of years.

On Wednesday, suite holders will get their first look at the multipurpose venue due to open in 2019.

The Warriors formally broke ground on the privately funded arena in January.

