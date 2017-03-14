Wet weather could soon return to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a long stretch of rain, the Bay Area was rewarded with a taste of summer.

However, a taste is all it will be, as wet weather could make its way back to the Bay next week.

The National Weather Service is reporting we may see widespread rain as early as Monday night.

There’s a chance that pattern will continue through the entire week.

Confidence is growing that the #bayarea and north-central coast will see a change to a wet weather pattern by early next week. #cawx pic.twitter.com/i3SQVtc094 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 14, 2017