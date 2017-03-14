Wet weather could soon return to Bay Area

A woman walks her dog in the rain Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in San Anselmo, Calif. Heavy downpours are swelling creeks and rivers and bringing threats of flooding in California's already soggy northern and central regions. The National Weather Service map shows floods, snow and wind advisories for the northern part of the state. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a long stretch of rain, the Bay Area was rewarded with a taste of summer.

However, a taste is all it will be, as wet weather could make its way back to the Bay next week.

The National Weather Service is reporting we may see widespread rain as early as Monday night.

There’s a chance that pattern will continue through the entire week.

Click here for more details on upcoming weather in the Bay Area.

