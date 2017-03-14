Woman reported missing out of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, family, and friends, are asking for the public’s help in finding Shasta Jacobs.

Jacobs was last seen around 9:00 a.m. Monday on 9th St. in San Francisco.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has blue eyes.

Her hair is dark brown with faded, blue tips.

Jacobs has recognizable tattoos: A bow on her chest, a tube of lipstick on her hand, the words “Like a Skyscraper” on her left arm, and the initials “D.J.S.” on her foot.

If you see Shasta Jacobs, please contact your local law enforcement agency or Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at (510)-667-7721.