SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Just in time for March Madness is something called the Dude Diet.

On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis introduces us to the chef who whipped her boyfriend into shape with food you would not mind serving at any sports watch party.

Watch the above video to see Vicki’s full report.

Yum!

A cookbook good enough to eat! (Not literally Vinny the web Dude). Tonight’s Dine&Dish at 8 @kron4news — Vicki Liviakis (@KRON4VLiviakis) March 16, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js