Family identifies Hayward Police shooting victim as 16-year-old girl

HAYWARD (KRON) — The family members of the girl who was shot and killed Tuesday have identified her as 16-year-old Elena Mondragon of Antioch.

One suspect is still at large following the officer-involved shooting in Hayward, police said.

Mondragon’s family was notified Wednesday morning of her death.

At 5:20 p.m., Fremont police detectives were in Hayward and located a vehicle, reported stolen, that was wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies in Fremont and throughout the Bay Area.

Detectives tried to stop the vehicle at the City View apartment complex located at 25200 Carlos Bee Blvd. near the California State University, East Bay campus.

As they approached and contacted the suspects inside the vehicle, the driver suddenly drove into the detective’s police vehicles, injuring two Fremont police detectives.

During the incident, the detectives fired their weapons at the suspect driving the vehicle and struck Mondragon.

The vehicle continued to drive out of the apartment complex, but eventually crashed near the intersection of Campus Drive and Oakes Drive, police said.

One male suspect allegedly fled the vehicle on foot and remains at large.

He is described as a black man, heavy build, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with short hair, police said.

Another male and a second female occupant of the vehicle were taken into custody near the scene without further incident.

Mondragon was treated by the Hayward Fire Department at the scene and then transported to a trauma center where she died of her injuries, police said.

The two Fremont police detectives who were injured were treated and released from a local hospital.

University officials issued a shelter in place for the nearby student housing complex University Village, located at 25400 Carlos Bee Blvd, but it was later lifted.

The Hayward Police Department is investigating this incident and conducted a search of the area for the male suspect who fled the scene.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is also conducting an investigation.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates