Florida McDonald’s employee saves cop, medical emergency

Florida(KRON)– A McDonald’s employee in Florida acted quickly in helping an off-duty officer after she had a medical emergency.

Pedro Viloria,22, was working at the drive-thru window when the off-duty officer pulled up with her children.

The car begins to roll forward and Viloria hops through the drive-thru window and rushed to the car.

“I never panicked. I never panicked at all. My brain was on hero mode. Totally,” said Viloria.

An off-duty fire rescue officer, who was dining at McDonald’s rushed in to assist also.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.