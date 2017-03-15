Man killed in Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — A man died after being shot in Fairfield on Tuesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Texas Street, Lt. Rob Lenke said.

Upon arrival, emergency responders tried to save the man’s life. The victim was taken a trauma center, where he died.

The identification of the victim is pending notification of his next of kin.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 707-428-7600.