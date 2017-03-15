Man killed in unincorporated San Leandro Monday identified

SAN LEANDRO (BCN)–A man who was killed inside a home in unincorporated San Leandro on Monday afternoon in a bloody fight with another man was identified by the

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office today as 41-year-old Don Castillo of San Leandro.

The suspect in the homicide remains at large.

Deputies were called to the 16000 block of Selborne Drive in unincorporated San Leandro at about 1:45 p.m. Monday to respond to a report of a fight and noticed a blood trail leading to a residence, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

As the deputies got near the residence’s front door, they noticed a large amount of blood and made entry into the home to check on the occupants’ welfare, Kelly said.

After they entered the residence, the deputies located Castillo on the floor with significant injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Kelly said.

Investigators said it preliminarily appears that a gun and knife may have been used during the crime.

They later found out that Castillo and the suspect knew each other and a deadly encounter occurred, according to Kelly.

The reason and motive for the incident remain unclear, he said.

The suspect’s name won’t be released until he’s in custody, Kelly said.

Alameda County sheriff’s officials are asking anyone who has information about the incident or has residential surveillance video of it to call their investigation bureau at (510) 667-3636.