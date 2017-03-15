DUBLIN (KRON) — A norovirus outbreak has sickened dozens of students at an East Bay elementary school, according to school officials.

Several kids in a Dublin Elementary School fifth-grade class became ill and were sent home Friday. A letter was sent home to parents and the school spent the weekend cleaning and disinfecting the classroom and school.

On Monday, 70 students stayed home sick. 35 of those that stayed home suffered stomach flu symptoms. 37 students stayed home sick on Tuesday.

School officials have confirmed that one student was diagnosed with Norovirus and about three dozen students were out of class on Tuesday with symptoms consistent with viral gastroenteritis.

School officials are urging sick students to stay home until they are free of all symptoms for at least 48 hours.

Until this matter is under control, the school district is doubling cleaning crews to ensure that the school if free of this virus.

Statement from school:

DUBLIN ELEMENTARY EXPERIENCES VIRAL GASTROENTERITIS OUTBREAK

School and district officials working closely with County Health Department

to prevent further spread of illness Dublin Elementary School is experiencing an outbreak of viral gastroenteritis and school and Dublin Unified School District officials are working closely with the Alameda County Department of Health to contain and prevent further spread of illness. The District has confirmed that one student has been diagnosed with Norovirus, also known as the “Norwalk Virus”, and approximately three dozen students were out of class on Tuesday with symptoms consistent with viral gastroenteritis.

Families were initially notified by school administration on Friday that a group of students were experiencing symptoms commonly ascribed to the “stomach flu”, including vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramping and low-grade fever. The campus was deep-cleaned over the weekend, utilizing more than 19 staff and 150 work hours. Work has continued into the week, under the guidance of the Alameda County Department of Health, which was on campus on Tuesday. Custodial staff assigned to the site has been doubled and will remain at those high levels indefinitely out of an abundance of caution for students, staff and families. The County has provided guidance and feedback on specific cleaning and infection control measures, which will continue to be carried out by district staff until the spread of virus is contained. The District and the site continue to follow all recommended protocols to impede the potential spread of the virus. In addition to classrooms that have already been deep-cleaned, we are cleaning common spaces on campus, playground equipment and all “touch points” that could serve as a source of spread of illness. Parents of affected students have been contacted to assure they are receiving appropriate medical attention. Families have been advised to keep students home who are showing symptoms. We are reminding families to encourage their students to wash hands thoroughly with warm water and soap after using the toilet and prior to eating. Students who are experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhea should not return to school for at least two full day after symptoms have ended. We are appreciative of support we have received from our families and staff.