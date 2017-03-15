One man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing another man in Salinas

SALINAS (BCN)–A man was arrested Tuesday night in Salinas for allegedly stabbing and killing another man, police said.

At 7:50 p.m., Salinas police officers were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Verona Court to investigate a stabbing.

At the scene, the officers found 68-year-old Herbert Valero suffering from a stab wound to his neck.

Officers performed CPR until medical personnel arrived, but Valero was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Valero, a pastor at the Victory Outreach Church and known as “Pastor Herb”, met with one of his parishioners, 37-year-old Servando Ayala Silva, outside the home.

Valero told his family he would be outside praying with Silva.

A few minutes later, Valero ran back into the house holding his neck, stating that Silva had stabbed him.

Family members called 911 as Silva fled in a white full-size truck, police said.

Officers contacted Silva’s family, who were unharmed, and asked them to contact police if Silva returned.

At 9:45 p.m., one of Silva’s family members called 911 and said Silva was at their front door.

Officers arrived and took Silva into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of homicide, police said.

Police do not yet know the motive for the stabbing, and the incident is not considered gang-related, police said.

This is the 10th homicide in Salinas this year.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Salinas police Det. Byron Gansen at (831) 758-7137 or byrong@ci.salinas.ca.us.