Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ electrifying show at Oracle Arena

(KRON) It was just last year that the Red Hot Chili Peppers were rocking Bottle Rock in Napa, and this past Sunday night, the iconic band from Southern California had an electrifying and sold-out show at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Flea (Michael Balzary), vocalist Anthony Kiedis, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer performed for roughly two hours, with a set list of more than 20 songs which included “Scar Tissue”, “Californication”, “Dark Necessities” and an encore that included “Give it Away.”

The Getaway World Tour continues throughout the United States through July 1st in Chicago.

Red Hot Chili Peppers at Oracle Arena View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photos by: Adrian Jusue Photos by: Adrian Jusue