Police investigating pipe bomb in San Mateo

SAN MANTEO PD

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Something that looks like a pipe bomb has been reported to police in San Mateo, police said Wednesday afternoon.

A bomb squad is responding to the area near the 2600 block of El  Camino Real where the alleged pipe bomb was found, police said shortly after 12:20 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

