Police investigating pipe bomb in San Mateo

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Something that looks like a pipe bomb has been reported to police in San Mateo, police said Wednesday afternoon.

A bomb squad is responding to the area near the 2600 block of El Camino Real where the alleged pipe bomb was found, police said shortly after 12:20 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

UPDATE** The area of 25th Ave and S. El Camino Real is safe, but please expect traffic delays. — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) March 15, 2017

SMPD is investigating an alleged pipe bomb device in the area of 2600 Blk of S. El Camino Real. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Tag8n2IZls — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) March 15, 2017