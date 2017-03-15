President Trump blasts rapper Snoop Dogg on Twitter over mock shooting in video

By and Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– President Trump didn’t take kindly to being featured in West Coast rapper, Snoop Dogg’s video.

President Trump sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, responding to his portrayal in the video.

In the rapper’s video for, “Lavender” (Nightfall Remix), clowns are shown throughout.

One particular clown,” Ronald Klump,”  resembles President Trump and appears to be at a mock press conference.

Later in the video, Snoop Dogg is seen firing a fake gun at Ronald Klump, while he puts his hands up.

The video sparked a bit a controversy for its take on current issues.

