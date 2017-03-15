SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– President Trump didn’t take kindly to being featured in West Coast rapper, Snoop Dogg’s video.
President Trump sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, responding to his portrayal in the video.
Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!
— President Trump (@POTUS) March 15, 2017
In the rapper’s video for, “Lavender” (Nightfall Remix), clowns are shown throughout.
One particular clown,” Ronald Klump,” resembles President Trump and appears to be at a mock press conference.
Later in the video, Snoop Dogg is seen firing a fake gun at Ronald Klump, while he puts his hands up.
The video sparked a bit a controversy for its take on current issues.