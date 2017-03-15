Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: What does a Fed rate hike mean for me?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON 4’s Mark Danon talk about how retail sales rose, unsold cars and Snapchat.

U.S. shoppers spent more cautiously in February despite the mild weather, possibly because of the slower pace of tax refunds.

Why build new cars when so many are on dealer lots? Business inventories in the U.S. rose 0.3% in January, largely because of more new vehicles sitting in auto dealer lots.

To the list of recent downbeat views on Snap, the social media camera company that went public a week and a half ago, you can add Cantor Fitzgerald‘s Youssef Squali, who late today initiated coverage of the stock with an Underweight rating, and an $18 price target.

Black answers Austin’s question: What does a Fed rate hike mean for me?