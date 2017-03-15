Santa Cruz police release photo of robbery suspect

SANTA CRUZ(BCN)–Santa Cruz police have released photos of a suspect and getaway vehicle involved in the armed robbery of a bank earlier this month and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

At about 1:05 p.m. on March 3, police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a U.S. Bank branch located at 110 Morrissey Blvd.

According to police, a masked suspect entered the bank and threatened employees at gunpoint.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money out of the cash drawers and fled. No one inside the bank was injured.

The suspect was last seen in a mid to late 90s Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an accomplice.

The vehicle is described as light tan or champagne-colored with a charcoal bottom, roof racks, rear tinted windows, and possibly side steps, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s who is 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, a brown beanie with a black stripe, black sunglasses, blue or black pants, dirty white shoes and gloves.

He did not have any visible tattoos or scars, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Santa Cruz police at (831) 420-5820 or an anonymous tip line at (831) 420-5995.