CONCORD (KRON) — Kids and teens hoping to play in the March Madness tournament one day are turning to technology to improve their basketball game.

The No. 1 selling smart ball on the market right now is the DribbleUp ball.

It transfers data via Bluetooth to an app on a smartphone or tablet and provides real-time feedback to the user.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with a trainer and two East Bay high school kids who are using it.

