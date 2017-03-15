The World According to Gary: Tristan Thompson keeping up with a Kardashian

By Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship still going strong, Draymond leading the Warriors to victory, and the winning colors for Fantasy Mayhem.

Tristin Thompson celebrated his birthday was a few days ago and of course his boo, Khloe Kardashian was by his side in matching fur coats. Gary believes this may be the first time any man has been able to keep up with a Kardashian.

This may be the end of the Warriors losing streak. Draymond Green robbed the 76ers of a win last night after scoring a bunch of shots during the last 12-mintues. Darya said the team won off the strength of Draymond.

Darya cracked the code…with a bit of help. ESPN reported that over the last 25 years, 80-percent of the winning Fantasy Mayhem teams wore blue uniforms.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s