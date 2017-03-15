Three airmen killed after aircraft crashes near Air Force Base in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned that three airmen have been killed in that plane crash that caught fire during training at Cannon Air Force Base.

Those airmen are part of a special operations squadron. They died following a crash during a training drill Tuesday night at around 6:50. The crash occurred approximately a quarter-mile east of Clovis Municipal Airport.

Their names have not been released. Neither have details about what led to that crash.

There is a news conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Colonel Ben Maitre released the following statement after the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss within our Air Commando family…Our sympathies are with the loved ones and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time.” – Col. Ben Maitre