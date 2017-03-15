UC Hastings investigating apparent anti-Semitic vandalism

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The University of California Hastings College of the Law is investigating anti-Semitic vandalism found at the school this week, according to Chancellor and Dean David Faigman.

The public information officer of the school told KRON4 that the students are really upset about the incident.

Here is the full letter sent out by Faigman:

UCSF Police are investigating a profoundly disturbing incident that occurred this past week in the Hastings Tower. In what appears to be a cowardly act of anti-Semitism, someone partially burned the mezuzah on the doorframe of a UC Hastings student. This matter is under investigation and we hope to identify the perpetrator quickly. If you have any information about this incident, please contact UCSF Police or my office.

I am deeply troubled by the possible implications of such an act on our campus. We will not tolerate hateful actions of any sort against members of our community. UC Hastings is dedicated to the principals of diversity and inclusion. Members of our community have a right to a safe educational environment and we will do everything we can to ensure the safety and security of all. Sincerely,

David Faigman

No other information has been made available by the school.

