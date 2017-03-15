SANTA CLARA (BCN) — The unarmed man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Clara last Thursday has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office as 24-year-old Jesus Geney Montes.

Officer Colin Stewart, a 13-year law enforcement veteran, was one of the officers who responded to a call at 5:09 p.m. reporting that Geney had cut himself in the chest with a knife and barricaded himself in his bedroom on Deborah Drive off of Monroe Street.

The caller also said that Geney had a handgun, police said.

Arriving officers learned that Geney had fled out of a bedroom window, but found him along a retaining wall next to the nearby train tracks.

Geney threatened to shoot the officers and himself and refused medical aid offered to him by officers trained in crisis communication.

Police used a stun gun, which police said proved ineffective. Geney refused to show his hands and moved toward Stewart, who shot and killed him.

Police did not find a weapon near Geney, but discovered a bloody knife along the path where he had been running.

Stewart has been placed on administrative leave and was wearing a body camera at the time, police said.

Santa Clara police detectives are investigating the shooting with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.