VIDEO: 1 detained after police chase leads to 3-car crash in Berkeley, armed suspect on roof of building

By Published: Updated:

 

BERKELEY (KRON) — A police chase has led to a three-car crash in Berkeley on Wednesday night, according to KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian.

The incident happened on College and Ashby in Berkeley.

One person has been detained.

A second person was shooting at officers from the roof of a nearby building, Ella said.

The suspect is described as a young white male. He was seen smoking a cigarette.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Berkeley crash, armed suspect on roof

