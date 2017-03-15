BERKELEY (KRON) — A police chase has led to a three-car crash in Berkeley on Wednesday night, according to KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian.
The incident happened on College and Ashby in Berkeley.
One person has been detained.
A second person was shooting at officers from the roof of a nearby building, Ella said.
The suspect is described as a young white male. He was seen smoking a cigarette.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Berkeley crash, armed suspect on roof
Police chase helicopter overhead avoid Ashby and College #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/4MLfklh6dZ
— Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) March 16, 2017
Young white male suspect on roof #Berkeley and #Oakland police on scene police say he is armed THIS following 3 car crash on Ashby&College pic.twitter.com/SCebuVde9J
— Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) March 16, 2017