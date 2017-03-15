CARUTHERS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man hid in the back of a central California discount store until closing time and then robbed the store clerk of cash before getting away.

The Fresno Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2ns5xAb ) the robbery happened in the city of Caruthers on Saturday as the Dollar General store was closing for the night.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti says the man came out from hiding and waited behind some shelves for one of the clerks to walk by.

He jumped out and pointed a gun at the woman. He ordered her and another clerk to fill a bag with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and safe.

One of the clerks then put the bag outside the front door, as ordered by the suspect. He then ran away. Though shaken up, the clerks were not physically harmed.