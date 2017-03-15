DALLAS, Texas (KRON) — A grieving mother is looking for answers after the death of her 6-month-old son.

She says the child’s babysitter tried to call 911 for help only to be put on hold.

Now, she is blaming the City of Dallas and T-Mobile for her son’s death.

Bridget Alex was attending her nephew’s funeral on Saturday when the babysitter called to say her baby, named Brandon, fell and would not wake up.

The babysitter says she tried calling 911 three times but never got through.

The City of Dallas reported having a surge of Ghost Calls from T-Mobile numbers, an ongoing problem that has tied up emergency lines for hours at a time.

At one point, 422 calls were on hold that night.

The city’s goal is to answer 911 calls within 10 seconds.

On the fourth attempt when the babysitter called, she says she was on hold for 31 minutes.

“I just want y’all to tell me why didn’t you respond to my son?” Alex said. “That’s all I want to know is why. He was only 6 months. It wasn’t his time. I’m so hurt.”

Alex says she drove home, picked up her son, and raced him to the hospital herself where Brandon later died.

So what exactly is a ghost call?

According to city officials, if a T-Mobile customer calls 9-1-1, their phone continues to dial 911 numerous times and the calls register as “hangups.”

Operators then must call back these numbers to verify if emergency assistance is needed, or if police must be sent.

T-Mobile says it is trying to resolve the issue.