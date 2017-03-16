HAYWARD (KRON) — The family of a Hayward teen believed to be killed in a drive-by shooting are looking for the public’s help in identifying their son’s killer and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Lamar Murphy was shot and killed on the corner of Princeton Street and Smalley avenue in late January.

Investigators say they believe the 16-year-old was visiting a house there and was shot in a drive-by shooting.

Deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office are turning to the public, asking anyone with information to come forward.

The family is offering a $2,500 reward.