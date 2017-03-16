Active tuberculosis case reported at a Fremont high school

FREMONT (KRON) — A high school student in Fremont has a confirmed case of tuberculosis.

The student attends Irvington High School in Fremont.

KRON4 is told the exposure happened sometime between the fall of 2016 and early 2017.

Officials say there is no risk of exposure at this point.

An alert was sent to parents saying the Alameda County Health Department is working to identify people who may have come in contact with the infected person.

Tuberculosis is extremely contagious.

Most people become infected by spending a lot of time in close contact with someone with active TB.

Here is the letter sent by the school:

Letter

