SAN BERNARDINO (KRON)– A San Bernardino County Deputy was shot Thursday morning and the suspect remains at large, according to a tweet from the department.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Hesperia- Deputy shot- suspect still at large. Deputy transported to hospital non-life threatening injuries. PIO enroute to scene. — SB County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 16, 2017