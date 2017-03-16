OAKLEY (BCN) — A driver in a stolen car crashed into an Oakley home early Thursday morning, damaging a gas line and igniting a small fire before fleeing, according to police.

At about 2 a.m., Oakley officers responded to a call that somebody in a white four-door sedan had crashed into a home on Las Dunas Avenue between La Brea Way and Rosemary Lane.

The crash ruptured a PG&E gas line leading to the home and started a small fire, which the home’s residents put out before fire crews arrived, according to police.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived and determined that the car was reported stolen out of Antioch.

A PG&E crew shut off the gas to the home and no injuries were reported, police said.

A police spokesman did not know the extent of the damage to the home.