Elderly man accused of shooting at Daly City doctor dies in hospital

SAN MATEO COUNTY(BCN)– An elderly man who had been in custody after allegedly shooting at a Daly City doctor in 2014 has died at a hospital, San Mateo County prosecutors said today.

Raymond Iwase, 87, died Tuesday night at San Mateo Medical Center, according to the district attorney’s office.

Iwase was accused of entering a medical office building on Southgate Avenue on April 23, 2014, and shot at a doctor he was angry at for treatment for pain years earlier, prosecutors said.

The doctor ducked around a corner and avoided the gunfire, which did not strike anyone else either.

Iwase walked home where he was later arrested, prosecutors said.

In October 2014, he was sent to Napa State Hospital after doctors determined he was not mentally competent to stand trial.

This past November, a San Mateo County Superior Court judge referred the case to the County Conservator, which serves frail elderly adults who are unable to provide for the