RICHMOND (KRON) — Friends and family members of DeMarcus Doss are holding a vigil for him.

Doss was shot last Thursday while driving on Interstate 80 in Richmond.

He died the following day from his injuires.

A candlelight vigil will be held for him Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Barret Avenue and San Pablo Avenue.

Police believe the 24-year-old was the victim of mistaken identity.

Three suspects are in custody accused of his murder.

Family memers of Doss say he was in college, volunteered often, and wanted to be a probation officer.