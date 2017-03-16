Friends, family holding vigil for Richmond I-80 shooting victim

By and Published:
24-year-old Demarcus Doss died of his injuries.

 

RICHMOND (KRON) — Friends and family members of DeMarcus Doss are holding a vigil for him.

Doss was shot last Thursday while driving on Interstate 80 in Richmond.

He died the following day from his injuires.

A candlelight vigil will be held for him Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Barret Avenue and San Pablo Avenue.

Police believe the 24-year-old was the victim of mistaken identity.

Three suspects are in custody accused of his murder.

Family memers of Doss say he was in college, volunteered often, and wanted to be a probation officer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s