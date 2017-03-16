Good samaritan shoots suspect attacking sheriff’s deputy

(KRON) Newly released cellphone video shows the moments immediately before and after the fatal shooting of a man who was attacking a sheriff’s deputy in Lee County, Florida.

The cell phone video shows an armed citizen walking to help a law enforcement officer under attack. We’re not going to show the actual moment he shoots the attacker but you can hear it clearly.

This happened back in November but the video has just been released.

Ashad Russell was legally carrying a concealed weapon when he fired three shots killing the attacker.

John Barnes-Morrison who witnessed the incident said “before I got over there, there was a guy that had a gun pulled on him, on the guy attacking the police officer, telling him to get off the police officer several times. The police officer’s screams ‘shoot him! Shoot him! Shoot him!'”

Russell was cleared of any wrongdoing, the deputy suffered only minor injuries.