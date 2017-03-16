Kendall Jenner robbed of $200K worth of jewelry

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Kim is no longer the only member of the Kardashian klan to be robbed.

Kendal Jenner was robbed of $200,000 work of jewelry, according to TMZ. She reported the robbery to police at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Jenner was having a party at her Hollywood Hills home Wednesday night. She left at midnight, leaving her friends in the house, according to TMZ.

When she came back just after 1 a.m. she noticed her jewelry box was open, and that’s when she called the cops.

This comes about six months after her sister, Kim Kardashian, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

During that robbery, Kardashian was tied up and gagged while gunmen stole $10 million worth of jewelry. 10 people were arrested in that robbery.