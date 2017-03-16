SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Police believe a man in San Carlos was allegedly providing dental treatment to patients without a license.

Joseph Hirsch was arrested on Tuesday after investigators served a search warrant at Thermal Dental located at 663 Old County Road, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s officials.

Investigators found narcotics as well as equipment commonly used to make drugs. They also found a “crude” dentist office inside the building, which consisted of a dentist’s chair, x-ray machine, and dental tools.

Hirsch was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility. He currently faces several felony charges for possession of narcotics.

Officials from the Department of Dentistry are conducting a separate investigation.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the suspect or about this case is encouraged to contact the San Mateo County Narcotics Task Force Anonymous at 650-573-3991.