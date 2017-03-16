Maryland city to remove statue of justice affirming slavery

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2009 file photo, a statue of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney is displayed in front of City Hall, in Frederick, Md. The Maryland city has cleared what could be the last obstacle to its plan to rid the City Hall courtyard of the statue of the man who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision affirming slavery. The city of Frederick's Historic Preservation Commission voted 4-1 Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, to allow the removal of the bust of Taney, and a nearby bust of Maryland's first governor, Thomas Johnson, who owned slaves. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision affirming slavery will be removed from a City Hall courtyard in western Maryland this weekend.

Frederick officials announced Thursday that busts of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney (TAW-nee) and a bust of Maryland’s first governor and slave owner Thomas Johnson will be moved Saturday. Both will go to Mount Olivet Cemetery, where Johnson is buried.

The Taney statue was erected in 1931. He practiced law in Frederick before becoming the nation’s fifth chief justice.

Aldermen voted in 2015 to remove the Taney statue, which some find offensive.

The Historic Preservation Commission approved moving the statues. The busts will be restored before they’re permanently placed on cemetery grounds.

