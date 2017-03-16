McDonald’s corporate account hacked, calls Trump “Disgusting Excuse Of a President”

FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014 file photo, cars drive past the McDonald's Golden Arches logo at a McDonald's restaurant in Robinson Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– McDonald’s was the latest victim of a Twitter hack.

From the company’s corporate account, a tweet was sent out Thursday morning calling Trump a, “Disgusting Piece of a President.”

The President’s “tiny hands” were ridiculed throughout his campaign, and the hacker made sure to highlight those.

The tweet was removed almost instantly.

McDonald’s representatives are investigating into who was behind the hack.

