(CNN Newsource) —¬†McDonald’s is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with four new twists on its popular milkshake.

The lineup includes the classic shamrock green-dyed, mint-flavored shake.

And now, add to that the new offshoots: chocolate Shamrock shakes, Shamrock chocolate chip frappes, Shamrock mochas and Shamrock hot chocolates.

Proceeds from the Shamrock beverages will be donated to Ronald McDonald house charities.

