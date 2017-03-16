Missing: Elderly San Francisco woman with Parkinson’s disease

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The San Francisco Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a 68-year-old woman from San Francisco.

Jin Zhu Yep was last seen Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. while crossing the intersection of 13th street and South Van Ness Avenue.

Yep suffers from Parkinson’s disease and police consider her at risk.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and sandals.

She is described as weighing 140-pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and is 5-foot tall.

Anyone who comes in contact with Yep is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 553-0123.