Mother, son accused of incest enter no contest plea

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A mother and her son accused of having an incestuous relationship have entered a no contest plea.

KOB-TV reports that 37-year-old Monica Mares and her 20-year-old biological son, Caleb Peterson, accepted plea agreements Wednesday before jury selection was to begin for the mother’s trial in Clovis.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sentences Mares and Peterson will get. The two were facing separate jury trials on one count each of incest.

A neighbor confronted the two about their relationship in February 2016.

Police were called to the scene where the couple admitted they were sexually involved.

Mares and Peterson made international headlines last year following an interview with the British paper the Daily Mail.

They told the newspaper they made their relationship public to raise awareness about “Genetic Sexual Attraction.”