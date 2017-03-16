Mountain View police need help identifying suspect who stole a car

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN)–Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who stole a truck from a gas station Tuesday in Mountain View.

Around 5 p.m., a male suspect and a female suspect entered the Valero gas station located at 334 San Antonio Road.

Upon exiting, they darted toward a 2002 Ford F150 truck and stole it, driving away south on San Antonio Road, police said.

The female suspect is described as tall and lean with brown hair.

She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a maroon-colored shirt and sandals.

The male suspect is described as tall and lean with a shaved head.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the front, and black jeans, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Mountain View police Officer Roberts at (650) 903-6344 and reference case number 17-1625.