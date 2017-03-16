NEW YORK (AP) — Police say an emergency medical technician in New York City has died after she was run over by a stolen ambulance.

Authorities say two ambulance workers were hit by the vehicle moments after it was taken in the Bronx at around 7 p.m. Thursday.

One EMT remains in critical condition at Jacobi Hospital.

Video posted on Twitter by a bystander shows the ambulance speeding across an intersection with one of its doors open and the body of one of the EMTs being dragged beneath the vehicle.

Police appeared to be on the scene within moments.

The driver of the stolen ambulance is in police custody.

A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio says on Twitter that the mayor is headed to the hospital.