Oakland Raiders’ Derek Carr helps 49ers fan who ran out of gas

OAKLAND (KRON) — A San Francisco 49ers fan was shocked when he realized the man helping him on the side of a Dublin road was none other than Oakland Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr.

Ron Reeser, a Bay Area music producer, had run out of gas and was walking to the nearest gas station when a black SUV pulled up beside him, Reeser told KRON4.

The man in the SUV asked Reeser if everything was okay. At the time, Reeser had no idea it was Carr.

Reeser explained how he had run out of gas so the man offered him a ride.

The two spend the whole ride talking like friends, Reeser told KRON4. It wasn’t until their ride back from the gas station Carr revealed his identity.

Reeser asked what line of work he was in and after a few questions, Reeser realized the Good Samaritan was Derek Carr.

Before Reeser got out of the car, they prayed together and exchanged information to stay in touch.

Reeser says he grew up a Niners’ fan but says he may become a Raiders fan now.

thank u for the help & prayer today @derekcarrqb you've restored my faith in humanity & appreciate u taking the time #godbless #payitforward — RON REESER (@ronreeser) March 14, 2017

God bless you too! Anytime!!!! But hopefully not on the side of the road again haha https://t.co/A3ntQoUHw2 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 15, 2017