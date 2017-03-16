Officials hope to spark demand for California parks license plates

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Park advocates are pushing to try to get more people to sign up for a special license plate to fund state parks.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2nvC9ci ) that the California Parks and Recreation Department is facing a May 18 deadline to get 7,500 preorders for the special-edition plate. As of Wednesday, only 1,110 had been ordered.

The special edition plate was designed by a Napa County educator and features an image of redwoods.

State parks have been struggling to keep up with infrastructure issues like pothole-lined roads and others. In 2012, Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, introduced legislation to create commemorative license plates funding state parks. The special-edition plate was proposed 18 months ago.

The plates cost $50 for first issue and $40 each year after.

